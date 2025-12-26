361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.7451 and last traded at $0.7451. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7681.

361 Degrees International Trading Down 5.9%

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) is a Chinese sportswear company best known for its 361° brand of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, the company has grown into one of China’s leading mid-tier sportswear manufacturers, operating an extensive network of retail outlets and e-commerce platforms across the country.

The company’s product portfolio spans running shoes, basketball shoes, fitness and outdoor footwear, as well as performance apparel and lifestyle accessories.

