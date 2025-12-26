Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 385 shares, an increase of 626.4% from the November 30th total of 53 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Free Report) by 583.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Price Performance

TDSB stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.34. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough. TDSB was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

