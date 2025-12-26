Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 and last traded at GBX 0.22, with a volume of 413716406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24.

Mobile Streams Trading Down 8.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £23.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.55.

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile Streams had a negative net margin of 219.95% and a negative return on equity of 142.39%.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

