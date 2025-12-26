Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 137 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 349 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,505 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,505 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spark I Acquisition in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Trading Down 0.5%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 558.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 834,049 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 902,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $531,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKL opened at $11.20 on Friday. Spark I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SPKL. Formed in 2020, the company has no commercial operations of its own and was established to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check company, Spark I Acquisition holds funds in trust until it identifies and completes a business combination target.

The company’s primary focus is on identifying high-growth businesses, with an emphasis on sectors such as technology, industrials and consumer products.

Featured Stories

