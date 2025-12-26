Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.6910. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $8.6910, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 226.0%.

Travis Perkins plc, trading over the counter as TPRKY, is a leading supplier of building materials and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company serves professional builders, contractors and do-it-yourself customers through an extensive network of branch outlets and online channels. Its core offerings span timber and joinery, bricks and blocks, roofing materials, landscaping products, and a wide range of plumbing and heating supplies.

In addition to traditional builders’ merchant services, Travis Perkins has expanded its portfolio to include tool hire, safety equipment and specialist services such as plant and tool servicing.

