DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.60 and last traded at $128.60, with a volume of 36630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get DSV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSV

DSV Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.16. DSV had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that DSV will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm’s core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value?added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.