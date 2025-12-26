Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,646 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 139,419 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 134,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,962,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,961,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,913,000 after purchasing an additional 881,145 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 1,273.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 300,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 278,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 235,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 278,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 132,801 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UYLD opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.46.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.1756 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

