5,755 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 82.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 619.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.7% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $265.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.83.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $245.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $252.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.85.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Featured Stories

