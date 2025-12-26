Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.5% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 191,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,053.75. The trade was a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,135 shares of company stock worth $14,088,769. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

