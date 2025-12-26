Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 180,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

HCI Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $193.96 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.89 and a 52-week high of $210.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $2.46. HCI Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $216.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

