Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.06 Million in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 214.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR Atleos in the second quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 14.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
NCR Atleos Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NATL opened at $38.60 on Friday. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NATL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR Atleos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
NCR Atleos Company Profile
NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.
