Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,300,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,902,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,835,000 after acquiring an additional 765,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,493,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 943,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

NYSE:CCK opened at $102.69 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $890,064.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 440,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,265,305.80. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

