Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 89.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Bank of America raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

