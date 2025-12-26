Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $272.27 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.07 and a 200 day moving average of $213.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.