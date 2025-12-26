Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 41,791 Shares of Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 201.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.11% of Photronics worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,462,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 156,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Photronics Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $34.05 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company had revenue of $215.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,349.59. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $522,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 89,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,607.50. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,225. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

Featured Stories

