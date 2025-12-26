Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,896 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.25% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 63.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.2%

NUS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $489.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $364.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

