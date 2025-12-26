Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have commented on ATMU. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $54.84.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The business had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,522,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,411 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after buying an additional 478,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,154,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,223,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

