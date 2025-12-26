Head-To-Head Comparison: Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) vs. United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mama’s Creations and United Natural Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 1 4 1 3.00 United Natural Foods 1 7 3 0 2.18

Profitability

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.33%. United Natural Foods has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

This table compares Mama’s Creations and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.08% 16.72% 9.28% United Natural Foods -0.32% 4.35% 0.90%

Risk and Volatility

Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mama’s Creations and United Natural Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 4.45 $3.71 million $0.11 122.76 United Natural Foods $31.78 billion 0.06 -$118.00 million ($1.66) -20.11

Mama’s Creations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Natural Foods. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats United Natural Foods on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.