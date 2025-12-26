The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

HNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Honest from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Honest has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.87 million, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.43 million. Honest had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $27,547.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 399,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,121.20. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 97,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $253,513.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,868.80. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 1,392.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Equity Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

