Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $24.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $436.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 20.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

