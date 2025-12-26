Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) versus Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Critical Review

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation -12.40% -472.12% -13.35% Reborn Coffee -191.48% -995.56% -170.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and Reborn Coffee”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $487.88 million 0.16 -$97.90 million ($0.53) -1.39 Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 1.46 -$4.81 million ($2.56) -0.57

Reborn Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reborn Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Purple Innovation and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 1 1 0 0 1.50 Reborn Coffee 1 0 0 0 1.00

Purple Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Purple Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Purple Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats Reborn Coffee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

