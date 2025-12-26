Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Norden Group LLC cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 890,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,635,000 after acquiring an additional 502,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,727,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 71.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,923,000 after buying an additional 202,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.67.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $568.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.91 and its 200 day moving average is $532.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.08 and a twelve month high of $575.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Casey’s General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey’s General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2028 and FY2027 earnings outlooks (FY2028 to $19.90 from $19.40; FY2027 to $18.35 from $17.80) and bumped several quarterly estimates, signaling improved medium?term profitability expectations for Casey’s. Zacks raises FY2027/FY2028 estimates

Zacks raised its FY2028 and FY2027 earnings outlooks (FY2028 to $19.90 from $19.40; FY2027 to $18.35 from $17.80) and bumped several quarterly estimates, signaling improved medium?term profitability expectations for Casey’s. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised specific quarterly forecasts including Q2 2027 (to $5.91 from $5.43), Q3 2027 (to $3.05 from $2.92), Q4 2027 (to $3.34 from $3.25) and Q4 2026 (to $3.05 from $2.83), which supports stronger near?to?midterm earnings momentum. Zacks upgrades several quarters

Zacks also raised specific quarterly forecasts including Q2 2027 (to $5.91 from $5.43), Q3 2027 (to $3.05 from $2.92), Q4 2027 (to $3.34 from $3.25) and Q4 2026 (to $3.05 from $2.83), which supports stronger near?to?midterm earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating on CASY despite the upgrades, which tempers the buy?side implication — analysts raised numbers but did not change their investment stance. Zacks Hold rating unchanged

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating on CASY despite the upgrades, which tempers the buy?side implication — analysts raised numbers but did not change their investment stance. Negative Sentiment: There were downward tweaks to near?term quarters: Q1 2028 was cut to $6.56 from $6.76 and Q1 2027 to $6.05 from $6.20 — small reductions that could reflect expected seasonal/operational headwinds in those periods. Zacks trims Q1 estimates

There were downward tweaks to near?term quarters: Q1 2028 was cut to $6.56 from $6.76 and Q1 2027 to $6.05 from $6.20 — small reductions that could reflect expected seasonal/operational headwinds in those periods. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data appears anomalous (shows 0 shares and NaN change), so there’s no reliable short?pressure signal from the December report. Short interest data (anomalous)

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.