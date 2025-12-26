1,226 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $450.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.08 and a 200-day moving average of $507.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

