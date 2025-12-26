Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283,873 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,890,000 after purchasing an additional 470,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $184,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,872.04. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total value of $9,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,239,619 shares in the company, valued at $671,437,776.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $63,183,331. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $314.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

