OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 5,696 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $144,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $23,155,393,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 73,443.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,212,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $142,149,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,568 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of META stock opened at $666.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $655.88 and a 200 day moving average of $706.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.38, for a total transaction of $342,218.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $19,238,730.26. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $374,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,882. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,074 shares of company stock worth $26,359,548. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta debuted its first augmented?reality smart glasses and continues to present AR/AI hardware as a multi?year growth runway that could meaningfully expand monetizable user engagement over time. Long?term device roadmap commentary supports the AI/AR investment narrative. Billionaires Are Buying an AI Stock

Meta debuted its first augmented?reality smart glasses and continues to present AR/AI hardware as a multi?year growth runway that could meaningfully expand monetizable user engagement over time. Long?term device roadmap commentary supports the AI/AR investment narrative. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly positive: many analysts keep Buy/Outperform ratings and elevated price targets (median targets near the low?to?mid $800s), reinforcing demand as investors position for AI monetization and ad recovery. Analyst & Social Sentiment

Wall Street remains broadly positive: many analysts keep Buy/Outperform ratings and elevated price targets (median targets near the low?to?mid $800s), reinforcing demand as investors position for AI monetization and ad recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for December shows effectively zero days-to-cover in the published snapshot — likely a data anomaly rather than a meaningful shift in positioning; treat as noise until validated by exchanges. (No single authoritative article; internal data feed.)

Reported short?interest data for December shows effectively zero days-to-cover in the published snapshot — likely a data anomaly rather than a meaningful shift in positioning; treat as noise until validated by exchanges. (No single authoritative article; internal data feed.) Negative Sentiment: Italy’s antitrust regulator ordered Meta to suspend WhatsApp contract terms that could block rival AI chatbots while it investigates abuse of dominance — this escalates EU scrutiny of Meta’s AI integration and could force product/policy changes or fines. Reuters: Italy watchdog

Italy’s antitrust regulator ordered Meta to suspend WhatsApp contract terms that could block rival AI chatbots while it investigates abuse of dominance — this escalates EU scrutiny of Meta’s AI integration and could force product/policy changes or fines. Negative Sentiment: Policy tests limiting links in Facebook posts (paywalls/URL limits for non?verified users) could hurt creators and small business marketers, risking engagement and ad demand if rolled out broadly. MSN: Link limit impact

Policy tests limiting links in Facebook posts (paywalls/URL limits for non?verified users) could hurt creators and small business marketers, risking engagement and ad demand if rolled out broadly. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism over Meta’s large AI capex persists — commentators and some analysts question whether the company’s ~$75B AI investment will deliver timely returns, which can pressure sentiment if near?term margins or cash flow disappoint. YouTube: META’s $75B AI Bet

Investor skepticism over Meta’s large AI capex persists — commentators and some analysts question whether the company’s ~$75B AI investment will deliver timely returns, which can pressure sentiment if near?term margins or cash flow disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling filings (COO Javier Oliván and other officers) have been highlighted by data services; amounts are small vs. total holdings but can be read negatively by short?term traders. MarketBeat: Insider trades

Recent insider selling filings (COO Javier Oliván and other officers) have been highlighted by data services; amounts are small vs. total holdings but can be read negatively by short?term traders. Negative Sentiment: Broker/forecast notes (e.g., a pessimistic Baird piece cited) add near?term target downside narratives that can amplify volatility when paired with regulatory headlines. AmericanBankingNews: Baird forecast

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.