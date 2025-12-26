Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,373 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $27,598,872 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $487.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $497.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.03.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

