Short Interest in Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO) Increases By 140.3%

Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,098 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the November 30th total of 4,618 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of WETO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Webus International has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Webus International in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webus International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

