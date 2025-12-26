TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 39,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 274,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TryHard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, TryHard presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of TryHard as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Our principal businesses comprise (i) event curation, (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants.

