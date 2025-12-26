Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Financial Comparison

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bridgestone and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgestone 1 0 0 1 2.50 Nissan Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgestone and Nissan Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgestone $29.30 billion 1.07 $1.88 billion $1.35 16.89 Nissan Motor $82.96 billion 0.11 -$4.43 billion ($3.39) -1.47

Bridgestone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgestone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgestone and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor -7.39% -3.09% -0.89%

Risk and Volatility

Bridgestone has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgestone beats Nissan Motor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgestone



Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nissan Motor



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

