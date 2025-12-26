American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Sowell sold 295,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,605,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,473,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,002,656. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven E. Smathers sold 171,800 shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,264,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,866. This represents a 49.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 3,354,591 shares of company stock worth $63,737,229 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AII. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 1,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,988,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,289 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Boston Partners raised its position in American Integrity Insurance Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 741,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $10,409,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $7,844,000.

NYSE:AII opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. American Integrity Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

