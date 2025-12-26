HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded HUYA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in HUYA by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in HUYA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in HUYA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

