Reviewing Geltech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Geltech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC – Get Free Report) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Geltech Solutions and DuPont de Nemours, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geltech Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 DuPont de Nemours 2 3 10 0 2.53

DuPont de Nemours has a consensus target price of $43.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Geltech Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geltech Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours $12.39 billion 1.39 $703.00 million ($1.84) -22.31

This table compares Geltech Solutions and DuPont de Nemours”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DuPont de Nemours has higher revenue and earnings than Geltech Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Geltech Solutions and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geltech Solutions N/A N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours -6.17% 7.81% 4.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Geltech Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats Geltech Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geltech Solutions

GelTech Solutions, Inc. is a product innovation company, which specializes in environmentally-friendly chemicals and products that reduce costs associated with fighting fire, protecting assets, water retention and improving ROI for its customers. Its product lines include chemicals and equipment designed for use in wildland and municipal fire management, as well as industrial, agriculture, commercial, and personal home applications. Its products include: FireIce, is a water soluble fire retardant used to protect structures, personal property and forest wildfires; Soil2O Dust Control is effective at controlling airborne particulate matter while substantially reducing water usage on traffic areas; and Soil2O Soil Cap, a product which is effective at controlling dust and erosion of non-traffic and storage areas. The company was founded by Michael Cordani, Joseph Ingarra and Peter Cordani on July 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, and electroless and electrolytic metallization solutions, and electromagnetic shielding and thermal management solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for organic light emitting diode, and other display applications; provides high performance parts, and specialty silicone elastomers, and lubricants to automotive, aerospace, electronics, industrial, and healthcare markets; and photopolymer plates and platemaking systems used in flexographic printing, and digital inks for textile, commercial, and home-office printing applications. The Water & Protection segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, transportation, energy, medical packaging and building materials. The Corporate & Other segment offers auto adhesives and fluids; Multibase; and Tedlar products. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

