Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) PT at £140.63

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £140.63.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from £140 to £147.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NEXT from £147 to £178 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from £117 to £130.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £142 price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

NEXT Trading Down 0.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:NXT opened at £135.45 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 9,028 and a 1 year high of £146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 2,518 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of £140.44, for a total transaction of £353,627.92. Also, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of £145.20, for a total transaction of £7,260,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company’s main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.