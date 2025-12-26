iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Custos Family Office LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Custos Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,352 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.9% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

