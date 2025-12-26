Custos Family Office LLC Sells 21,410 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Custos Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $458,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $339.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.92. The company has a market capitalization of $566.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $340.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

