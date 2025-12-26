Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 17,132 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.