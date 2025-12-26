Swedbank AB Has $32.19 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen issued a bullish note forecasting strong price appreciation for Aflac, which can support upside expectations and attract buyers on weakness. TD Cowen Forecast

TD Cowen issued a bullish note forecasting strong price appreciation for Aflac, which can support upside expectations and attract buyers on weakness. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Aflac’s multi?year shareholder gains (a reported ~182% return over five years) reinforces the stock’s long-term appeal to income/growth investors. Five?Year Performance

Coverage highlighting Aflac’s multi?year shareholder gains (a reported ~182% return over five years) reinforces the stock’s long-term appeal to income/growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Aflac’s CEO gave human-interest coverage about the history of the company’s duck commercials — useful for brand/reputation context but unlikely to move the stock materially. CEO Interview

Aflac’s CEO gave human-interest coverage about the history of the company’s duck commercials — useful for brand/reputation context but unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Aflac confirmed a major data breach dating to June that exposed personal and health information for more than 22 million people — a development that raises risks for remediation costs, regulatory scrutiny, class?action litigation and reputational damage. Yahoo data breach update

Aflac confirmed a major data breach dating to June that exposed personal and health information for more than 22 million people — a development that raises risks for remediation costs, regulatory scrutiny, class?action litigation and reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the breach affects ~22–22.65 million individuals and that sensitive health data may have been exposed — corroborating the scale of the incident and increasing the likelihood of follow?on costs and regulatory attention. SiliconANGLE breach report

Multiple outlets report the breach affects ~22–22.65 million individuals and that sensitive health data may have been exposed — corroborating the scale of the incident and increasing the likelihood of follow?on costs and regulatory attention. Negative Sentiment: Regional reporting and business outlets emphasize the potential breadth of impacted customers and the company’s ongoing disclosures, which could keep headlines negative and pressure near?term sentiment until remediation and liability details are clearer. AJC coverage

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $89,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,298.75. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 31,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.62 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.