Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 96.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $73,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.15. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $512,556.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,214.16. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $2,151,185.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,171.40. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.