Swedbank AB Has $32.79 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,695 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in First Solar were worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $272.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.87.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,904.82. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on First Solar from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Solar from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.27.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

