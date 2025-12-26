Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,442 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $111,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 138,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $208.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $215.18.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

