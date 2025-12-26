Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $37,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 240 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $286.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $292.42.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.66.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

