Swedbank AB Invests $35.52 Million in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 751,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,516,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 459,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 731,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 218,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:OXY opened at $40.03 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

