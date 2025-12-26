Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $49.46 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

