The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,336 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.72. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Insider Activity

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.