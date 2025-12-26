Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Roblox were worth $41,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Roblox Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE RBLX opened at $81.63 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $2,005,318.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,042,377.50. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 443,404 shares of company stock worth $45,687,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.