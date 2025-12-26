Optas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,077.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $981.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $839.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,155.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

