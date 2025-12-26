Swedbank AB Buys 10,373 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst upgrades and price?target raises are supporting the rally — Deutsche Bank raised its target after strong delivery analysis and several brokers have lifted targets (some headlines cite targets as high as the low $500s). Deutsche Bank Price Target Hike Analysts Set $551 Target
- Positive Sentiment: Industry tech partners publicly praise Tesla’s FSD progress (Nvidia’s robotics chief complimented FSD v14), reinforcing the narrative that Tesla’s software/AI could unlock outsized future profits. Nvidia Praises FSD v14
- Neutral Sentiment: Driverless testing in Austin (including tests without safety drivers) is drawing Wall Street attention — this keeps the stock sensitive to any operational updates or regulatory comments but does not yet change fundamentals. Wall Street Attention on Austin Testing
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Elon Musk posted a “joyful” edit to Tesla’s mission wording — a PR/branding move that can influence sentiment but is unlikely to materially affect near?term fundamentals. Musk Edits Mission Wording
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. regulators opened a defect petition/investigation into ~179,000 Model 3 vehicles over hidden/unlabeled emergency door releases — this raises potential recall, remediation costs and reputational risk. Reuters: NHTSA Defect Petition
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting indicates Tesla’s Austin robotaxi operation is much smaller than public claims, raising execution and credibility questions around the timing/scale of commercial robotaxi rollout. NYT: Robotaxis Lag on Roads AOL: Project Smaller Than Claimed
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and regional demand softness: reports show Tesla’s European registrations have dropped while BYD’s European sales surge — this heightens margin and volume risk in a key market. Tesla European Sales Plunge
TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $482.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.
Tesla Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of TSLA opened at $484.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.26 and its 200 day moving average is $385.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.87.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
