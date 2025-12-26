Swedbank AB Buys 10,373 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $482.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSLA opened at $484.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.26 and its 200 day moving average is $385.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.