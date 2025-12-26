McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $43,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

