Insider Selling: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells $10,950.00 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $10,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 275,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,052.37. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $9,950.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Andrew Shafer sold 29,797 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,937.16.

On Monday, October 20th, Andrew Shafer sold 5,000 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Gevo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

