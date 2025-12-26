Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,357 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NU by 166.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Santander upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

